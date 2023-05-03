Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From NFL MVP to Super Bowl champion, a member of the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list and announced again as a prominent charity golf tournament competitor, 2023 has been a year for the books for Patrick Mahomes.

And the year is just four months old!

The Kentucky Derby has revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback will call “Riders Up!” for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, taking place Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs.

.@Chiefs MVP @PatrickMahomes will call Riders Up for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.



Paralympian gold medalist and Louisville Native Oksana Masters will call for Riders Up for the Oaks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/PXbBvIXOoI — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2023

The Kentucky Derby starts at 5:57 p.m. More information can be found here.

