We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From NFL MVP to Super Bowl champion, a member of the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list and announced again as a prominent charity golf tournament competitor, 2023 has been a year for the books for Patrick Mahomes.

And the year is just four months old!

The Kentucky Derby has revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback will call “Riders Up!” for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, taking place Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Derby starts at 5:57 p.m. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard establishes nonprofit to help families of fallen officers

Latest News

Give Blue Hope aims to fill the financial gap for the families of fallen officers in the...
Give Blue Hope: New nonprofit supports families of fallen officers
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
A school superintendent in Iowa learns how to drive school buses to help with driver shortages....
Superintendent gets bus license, helps during driver shortage
Omaha Police investigate after two people shot