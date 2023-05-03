We are Local
LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Omaha Police Officers Association contract announcement

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers Association President Tony Conner will join Mayor Jean Stothert for an announcement about the police union’s contract Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the news conference livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

In her annual State of the City address in March, the mayor talked about the challenges the Omaha Police Department has had with recruiting.

At that time, the city was about to begin negotiations with OPOA to raise salaries in an attempt to attract more recruits — a tactic that other police departments have been implementing as well.

The city is budgeted for 906 police officers but has 797 employed with another 34 recruits expected to graduate this summer, leaving 75 open positions.

The number of applicants for the department was reported to be down — a circumstance not unique to Omaha. Police departments in Hawaii have been offering big incentives to attract recruits, and Las Vegas has started to see an increase in its recruiting numbers.

Additionally, the city has added new police and fire headquarters, and a new fleet of fire vehicles, with seven new medic units expected to be in service by the end of April.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

