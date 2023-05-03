LPD: Semi driver had medical episode leading up to multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes the driver of a semi, involved in a multi-vehicle crash, had a medical episode Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street.

According to LPD, the crash involved seven vehicles which included a semi without a trailer, two SUVs, two pickup trucks, a sedan and a school bus with no children on board.

Investigators said the driver of the semi was suffering from a medical condition when he collided with the vehicles in front of him.

LPD said the semi driver was taken to the hospital for that medical condition; one other person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury and no one else was injured.

