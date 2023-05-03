Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor

By Amber Little
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln voters have re-elected Leirion Gaylor Baird as mayor.

The Lancaster County Election Commission released unofficial final results for the Lincoln General Election Tuesday night. and Gaylor Baird has 42,072 votes to Suzanne Geist’s 35,404 votes.

Approximately 3,690 ballots will be counted later this week, but it’s not enough for Geist to win.

“This community that we love to call home - we know it’s safe, we know it’s vibrant, we know it’s growing and we’ve got to keep it that way. We’ve got lots more work to do,” Gaylor Baird said in her victory speech. “This is been a triumph of love for Lincoln over the politics of fear.”

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

The election is non-partisan, however most candidates identify with and are backed by political parties.

Re-electing Gaylor Baird is a big win for the Lincoln Democratic Party.

“Lincoln voters soundly rejected the MAGA Republicans and millions dumped into the races by the Peed and Ricketts families. Nebraskans do not want our elections bought by millionaires nor do they want constant lies told by the Republican Party. The elections were won tonight because Mayor Leirion and her fellow Democrats put forward their positive ideas to continue building a welcoming Lincoln for all. "

Lincoln Democratic Party

The NEGOP released a statement thanking Geist.

“The NEGOP would like to thank Sen. Geist for running for Mayor on a fantastic platform of strengthening infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and promoting economic development. She went all in and positively changed the conversation around our Capitol’s future. Well fought, Suzanne! We want to give huge praise to the LCRP’s volunteer Neighborhood Captains for knocking on tens of thousands of doors this election. Republican participation in this Mayoral election increased by 26.5%.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

BREAKING: Removal of Vinny Palermo as Council VP becomes permanent

Updated: 7 hours ago
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo has been stripped of his vice president role.

Politics

BREAKING: Nebraska abortion ban bill not being reconsidered

Updated: 8 hours ago
There are no signs an abortion ban bill is being reconsidered at the unicameral.

6 On Your Side

Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo permanently stripped of VP title

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Vinny Palermo remains on the Omaha City Council despite sitting in jail, but is no longer the council’s vice president.

Politics

BREAKING: Vinny Palermo stripped of VP title

Updated: 11 hours ago
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo has been stripped of his vice president title.

Latest News

News

Bellevue abortion clinic says medical director’s death won’t stop its mission

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By John Chapman
Dr. Leroy Carhart would have celebrated his 59th wedding anniversary this summer. His health denied him and his wife, Mary, the celebration.

Politics

Passing of Bellevue abortion doctor getting national attention

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
The passing of Bellevue abortion doctor Leroy Carhart gained national attention this week.

Politics

Nebraska public school advocates hold rally outside of Capitol

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Teachers and public school advocates held a rally in opposition to LB753 on Saturday at the State Capitol.

Politics

With decision to detain Vinny Palermo, council members raise call for resignation

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Brent Weber
As of now, Omaha’s District 4 is unrepresented on the city council. A judge’s decision to detain Vinny Palermo until his trial date means his seat will likely remain empty for three months.

Politics

With Vinny Palermo detained, Omaha City Council considers next steps

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT
With District 4 councilman Vinny Palermo detained, other members of the council are considering next steps.

Politics

Sen. Marv Riepe says he isn't backing down on refusal to vote for abortion ban

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
Sen. Marv Riepe says he's not changing his mind on LB626, despite pressure within his own party.