Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln voters have re-elected Leirion Gaylor Baird as mayor.

The Lancaster County Election Commission released unofficial final results for the Lincoln General Election Tuesday night. and Gaylor Baird has 42,072 votes to Suzanne Geist’s 35,404 votes.

Approximately 3,690 ballots will be counted later this week, but it’s not enough for Geist to win.

“This community that we love to call home - we know it’s safe, we know it’s vibrant, we know it’s growing and we’ve got to keep it that way. We’ve got lots more work to do,” Gaylor Baird said in her victory speech. “This is been a triumph of love for Lincoln over the politics of fear.”

The election is non-partisan, however most candidates identify with and are backed by political parties.

Re-electing Gaylor Baird is a big win for the Lincoln Democratic Party.

“Lincoln voters soundly rejected the MAGA Republicans and millions dumped into the races by the Peed and Ricketts families. Nebraskans do not want our elections bought by millionaires nor do they want constant lies told by the Republican Party. The elections were won tonight because Mayor Leirion and her fellow Democrats put forward their positive ideas to continue building a welcoming Lincoln for all. "

The NEGOP released a statement thanking Geist.

“The NEGOP would like to thank Sen. Geist for running for Mayor on a fantastic platform of strengthening infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and promoting economic development. She went all in and positively changed the conversation around our Capitol’s future. Well fought, Suzanne! We want to give huge praise to the LCRP’s volunteer Neighborhood Captains for knocking on tens of thousands of doors this election. Republican participation in this Mayoral election increased by 26.5%.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.