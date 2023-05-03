We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around daily storm chances starting Thursday

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday has been beautiful with sunshine, highs in the 70s and light winds... The warmer, calmer pattern holds on but starting Thursday you’ll be planning around rain chances just abut every day.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

The forecast will become a bit unsettled beginning Thursday with spotty evening storms possible. Highs warm to the 80s with increasing afternoon cloud cover...

Highs tomorrow
Highs tomorrow(wowt)

By 8-9PM storm chances will be more likely, although we may see something spotty after 6PM. Storms and showers will be possible overnight and clear up by Friday morning... the late afternoon and evening Friday bring another chance.

Thursday evening storms
Thursday evening storms(wowt)
Thursday overnight storms
Thursday overnight storms(wowt)

Daily chances for spotty showers and storms stick around through the weekend with highs in the 80s most days.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

