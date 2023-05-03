We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Creighton releases volleyball schedule, plays Nebraska September 6th

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The schedule is out and the in-state rivalry against the Huskers will happen in Lincoln on September 6th at 7 p.m. In addition, the Bluejays will play 11 home matches during the regular season and play in tournaments at Omaha and Purdue. Plus host the Bluejay Invitational, LSU, Ball State and Northern Iowa will round out the field.

The Jays put together another tough schedule, their opponents had a record of 240-112 (.682) last season. All 11 non-conference teams were top-85 in the RPI.

Sat. Aug. 12 BLUE / WHITE SCRIMMAGE (Exh.) D.J. Sokol Arena 2 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 19 NORTHERN COLORADO (Exh.) D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m. Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier

Fri. Aug. 25 vs. Loyola (Chicago) West Lafayette, Ind. 3 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 26 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. 4 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 27 vs. Duke West Lafayette, Ind. 11 a.m.

Bluejay Invitational

Fri. Sept. 1 LSU vs. UNI D.J. Sokol Arena 3:30 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 1 BALL STATE D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 2 UNI vs. Ball State D.J. Sokol Arena 2:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 2 LSU D.J. Sokol Arena 5 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 3 Ball State vs. LSU D.J. Sokol Arena 12 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 3 UNI D.J. Sokol Arena 2:30 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 6 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 7 p.m.

Omaha Invite

Fri. Sept. 8 at Omaha Omaha, Neb. (Baxter Arena) 7 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 10 vs. Iowa State Omaha, Neb. (Baxter Arena) 4 p.m.

Diet Coke Classic

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. High Point Minneapolis, Minn. TBA

Sat. Sept. 16 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. TBA

Fri. Sept. 22 at Butler* Indianapolis, Ind. 5 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 23 at Xavier* Cincinnati, Ohio 4 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 29 ST. JOHN’S* D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 1 SETON HALL* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 6 at Marquette* Milwaukee, Wis. 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 7 at DePaul* Chicago, Ill. 6 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 13 GEORGETOWN* D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 15 VILLANOVA* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 20 at Connecticut* Storrs, Conn. 5 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 at Providence* Providence, R.I. 3 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27 at Villanova* Villanova, Pa. 6 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 at Georgetown* Washington, D.C. 5 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 3 DEPAUL* D.J. Sokol Arena 11:30 a.m.

Sun. Nov. 5 MARQUETTE* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10 at Seton Hall* South Orange, N.J. 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 11 at St. John’s* Queens, N.Y. 4 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 17 XAVIER* D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 19 BUTLER* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m. BIG EAST

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
Brother of Omaha South basketball standout killed in I-29 crash
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails

Latest News

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) hangs from the rim after a dunk against Princeton...
Ryan Kalkbrenner enters NBA Draft
Women from the BIG EAST Conference play during the final round of the BIG EAST Women's Golf...
Lemke repeats as BIG EAST champion, headed back to NCAA regionals
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma tries to get past Marquette's Chase Ross (5) and David Joplin during...
Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma enters NBA Draft
FILE - Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) drives as Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge defends during...
Creighton lands transfer sharpshooter out of Utah State