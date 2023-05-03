Creighton releases volleyball schedule, plays Nebraska September 6th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The schedule is out and the in-state rivalry against the Huskers will happen in Lincoln on September 6th at 7 p.m. In addition, the Bluejays will play 11 home matches during the regular season and play in tournaments at Omaha and Purdue. Plus host the Bluejay Invitational, LSU, Ball State and Northern Iowa will round out the field.

The Jays put together another tough schedule, their opponents had a record of 240-112 (.682) last season. All 11 non-conference teams were top-85 in the RPI.

Sat. Aug. 12 BLUE / WHITE SCRIMMAGE (Exh.) D.J. Sokol Arena 2 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 19 NORTHERN COLORADO (Exh.) D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m. Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier

Fri. Aug. 25 vs. Loyola (Chicago) West Lafayette, Ind. 3 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 26 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. 4 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 27 vs. Duke West Lafayette, Ind. 11 a.m.

Bluejay Invitational

Fri. Sept. 1 LSU vs. UNI D.J. Sokol Arena 3:30 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 1 BALL STATE D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 2 UNI vs. Ball State D.J. Sokol Arena 2:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 2 LSU D.J. Sokol Arena 5 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 3 Ball State vs. LSU D.J. Sokol Arena 12 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 3 UNI D.J. Sokol Arena 2:30 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 6 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 7 p.m.

Omaha Invite

Fri. Sept. 8 at Omaha Omaha, Neb. (Baxter Arena) 7 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 10 vs. Iowa State Omaha, Neb. (Baxter Arena) 4 p.m.

Diet Coke Classic

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. High Point Minneapolis, Minn. TBA

Sat. Sept. 16 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. TBA

Fri. Sept. 22 at Butler* Indianapolis, Ind. 5 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 23 at Xavier* Cincinnati, Ohio 4 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 29 ST. JOHN’S* D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 1 SETON HALL* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 6 at Marquette* Milwaukee, Wis. 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 7 at DePaul* Chicago, Ill. 6 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 13 GEORGETOWN* D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 15 VILLANOVA* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 20 at Connecticut* Storrs, Conn. 5 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 at Providence* Providence, R.I. 3 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27 at Villanova* Villanova, Pa. 6 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 at Georgetown* Washington, D.C. 5 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 3 DEPAUL* D.J. Sokol Arena 11:30 a.m.

Sun. Nov. 5 MARQUETTE* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10 at Seton Hall* South Orange, N.J. 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 11 at St. John’s* Queens, N.Y. 4 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 17 XAVIER* D.J. Sokol Arena 6 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 19 BUTLER* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m. BIG EAST

