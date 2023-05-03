Controlled burns planned in Pottawattamie County

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Emergency officials are warning the community about intentional fires planned in the area for the next couple of days as weather conditions allow.

Smoke will be visible in those areas on Wednesday and Thursday, but the public is advised to stay away from those areas for the next couple of days.

Wednesday’s prescribed burns were set to happen at Narrows River Park, near St. Patrick Catholic Church and College View Elementary on Valley View Drive.

Thursday, additional controlled fires were planned for ignition at the Vincent Bluff State Preserve, located near the Broadway Viaduct and on Thallas Street.

The fires are set to remove debris that could otherwise spark wildfires during dangerous conditions. They also prompt new growth and strengthen the habitat, according to Chad Graeve, a natural resource specialist with the Pottawattamie County Conservation Department.

“Controlled burning, also known as prescribed fire, is a highly effective and significant tool for many purposes. In this instance, fire will be used to remove built-up combustible fuels to reduce risk in the wildland-urban interface... where unoccupied land and human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland or vegetative fuels,” Graeve said in a news release from the county’s Emergency Management department.

The burns are conducted by trained personnel with contingency plans in place, the release states.

