We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

A missing teddy bear belonged to a young girl and had a recording of her mother’s heartbeat inside.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee family can rest easier knowing that a priceless teddy bear full of meaning has been replaced.

The original teddy bear owned by the unnamed family belonged to a young girl and had a recording of her mother’s heartbeat inside.

The family accidentally donated the bear to a Goodwill in New Tazewell.

WVLT spoke to a Goodwill representative who said the store posted a sign asking for anyone who might have purchased the bear to bring it back to the store. Additionally, the employees working in the store made sure every customer knows to keep an eye out.

Build-A-Bear heard the story and reached out to the family through a local radio station, which was able to provide the company with the original heartbeat recording.

In a statement, the company said it was “heartbroken” to hear about the lost Rainbow Sparkle Bear and wanted to act to help provide comfort to the girl and her family by replacing it with a new bear.

That bear is now with the family.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
Brother of Omaha South basketball standout killed in I-29 crash
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting
This photo shows Casey Grayson.
Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans
A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Officials: Woman arrested for allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz