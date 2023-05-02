We are Local
York man arrested for terroristic threats against hospital with AR-15-style rifle

Omaha Police say the suspect was found in the Children’s Hospital parking lot with a rifle
(Source: WOWT/CNN (custom credit))
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to go to Children’s Hospital and harm himself and others with an AR-15-style rifle.

According to Omaha Police, 25-year-old Tyler Yates of York, Neb. was arrested Monday afternoon for terroristic threats.

Tyler Yates, 25
Tyler Yates, 25(Omaha Police Department)

The incident began around 4:21 p.m. Monday when Yates allegedly started to continuously text and call his wife. Police say Yates texted her a picture of a rifle in the front passenger seat of his car, as well as other pictures of the road he was on and said he was coming with a gun.

Later at 5:23 p.m., Yates’ wife called the police and said Yates was on his way to Children’s Hospital with a rifle. She allegedly told police she was in fear of her life and said Yates owns guns.

Police then found Yates in his car in a parking lot at Children’s Hospital and took him into custody without incident. Yates allegedly told police he was feeling suicidal and gave police permission to search his car, where they allegedly found a Smith & Wesson M&P 15, a semi-automatic rifle, in the trunk.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

