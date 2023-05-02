We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Willie Nelson to perform in Des Moines in second stop in Iowa this year

Willie Nelson will perform at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, at 2251 George Flagg...
Willie Nelson will perform at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, at 2251 George Flagg Parkway in Des Moines, on June 27 as part of the Field Daze Music Series.(Des Moines Water Works Park)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Nelson will be making two stops in Iowa this year.

The country music star just announced he’ll perform at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, at 2251 George Flagg Parkway in Des Moines, on June 27 as part of the Field Daze Music Series.

In a Facebook post, the venue said presale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and public sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday. For more information, click here.

This second show announcement comes after the country music star announced a show at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on May 17.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

Latest News

FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Omaha man accused of trapping roommates in house fire sentenced to prison
Omaha woman charged in motorcyclist’s death waives preliminary hearing
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’
A chicken and two ducks were found alive in a kennel that fell off the back of a pickup truck...
Chicken, 2 ducks found safe after kennel falls out of pickup on I-80