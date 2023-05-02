We are Local
WATCH: Deputy helps woman deliver baby along side of highway

Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby on the side of a highway over the weekend.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones successfully helped a woman deliver a child while on Highway 60 in Plant City.

Authorities said on Sunday a driver approached Jones in a panic stating that his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

Jones called for Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue units to respond while also jumping into action to assist the mother.

A video shared by the sheriff’s office shows Jones providing encouragement and emotional support for the woman.

According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, this wasn’t the first time Jones had been part of a childbirth and he used his training to ensure another safe delivery.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’ quick actions and dedication to serving our community,” Chronister said. “This is his third time assisting with delivering a baby!”

The mother of six ended up giving birth to a healthy baby girl while in the front seat of the car that afternoon.

“I wish mom, dad and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness,” Chronister said.

Fire and rescue units transported both mother and child to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

Jones has been with Hillsborough County since December 2001 and said he was thrilled to help welcome the baby girl into the world. He also recommended the little girl be named “Red.”

