We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

WarHorse announces construction plans for Lincoln, Omaha facilities

By May, Lincoln's Warhorse Casino plans to add sports betting.
By May, Lincoln's Warhorse Casino plans to add sports betting.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced plans to begin construction on its new Lincoln and Omaha gaming facilities.

WarHorse Gaming Lincoln’s next phase of construction will take place shortly after the Omaha facility construction begins. The expansion is expected to double the size of the current facility and add 500 additional parking stalls at the casino and racetrack. Additionally, the completed facility will feature 870 slot machines, six to 10 table games, and an expanded dining area for customers.

Once the WarHorse Gaming Lincoln expansion is complete, it will employ more than 500 people and generate roughly $14 million in tax revenue for the State of Nebraska.

“The phased buildout in Lincoln will allow live racing to revive at the facility more rapidly,” Lance Morgan, President and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., said. “We have great partners in the Nebraska Horsemen, and their mission to expand horseracing in the state is our mission.

The Lincoln facility Construction is expected to take about one year to complete.

“With the phased buildout, we’re anticipating more thoroughbred racing days at Lincoln in 2024 – great news for our Horsemen and racing fans,” Garald Wollesen, President of the Nebraska Horsemen, said.

The Omaha facility will feature roughly 1,300 slots and 20 table games, 800 of which will be available when the first phase of the casino about a year after construction, as well as a parking garage that will be able to accommodate all phases of the casino.

“We want to provide Nebraskans with the gaming opportunities they resoundingly approved back in 2020 and start boosting property tax relief as soon as possible,” Morgan said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

Latest News

In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard and his passion project non-profit
Planned development at one Ralston shopping strip have tenants and community members concerned.
Ralston plans to demolish Hillcrest Landing
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
6 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett's bodyguard starts nonprofit
The OPS Board approved an additional contract for bus service Monday night.
OPS Board approves additional bus service contract
Report: Mental health policy changes recommended after inmate hurt at Tecumseh prison