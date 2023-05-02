We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump

Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former...
Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump in New York, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says Donald Trump silently molested her on an airliner in the late 1970s testified Tuesday in support of the writer who alleges that a flirtatious 1996 encounter with the future president ended in a violent sexual attack.

Jessica Leeds, 81, of Asheville, North Carolina, said Trump accosted her with what seemed like “40 zillion hands.” She joined other witnesses who supported the testimony of E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist who publicly aired her claims against Trump in 2019, when she published a memoir. Trump has repeatedly denied the claims, saying Carroll lied to sell books and disparage him.

The witnesses were meant to support Carroll’s testimony over three days ending Monday that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in midtown Manhattan.

Lisa Birnbach, a longtime friend of Carroll, testified that an emotional and hyperventilating Carroll telephoned her minutes after her encounter with Trump to report what occurred. She said she told Carroll that Carroll had been raped and urged her to go to the police, but Carroll refused, leading them to argue before Birnbach agreed never to speak of it again.

Lisa Birnbach arrives to federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President...
Lisa Birnbach arrives to federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump in New York, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist, on Monday wrapped up three days of testimony in the trial stemming from her lawsuit against Trump.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Leeds said she was in her late 30s and working in sales when she was invited by a flight attendant aboard a daytime flight from Dallas or Atlanta to New York to sit in the only empty aisle seat in the first-class cabin.

“The gentleman sitting by the window introduced himself as Donald Trump,” she said.

Conversation between the pair was mostly forgettable, Leeds recalled, as they ate a nice meal, before “all of a sudden Trump decided to kiss me and grope me.”

“There was no conversation. It was like out of the blue. It was like a tussle. He was trying to kiss me, trying to pull me towards him. He was grabbing my breasts. It was like he had 40 zillion hands. It was like a tussling match between the two of us,” she recalled.

Leeds said the standoff ended when she realized no aircraft employees were coming to the rescue and Trump seemed to get more aggressive.

A woman accusing former President Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I screamed or not." (CNN, SKETCHES BY CHRISTINE CORNELL)

“It was when he started putting his hand up my skirt that gave me strength. I managed to wriggle out of my seat and storm back to my seat in coach. I don’t think there was a word or a sound made by either one of us,” she recalled.

Asked to describe how long the encounter took, Leeds said “it seemed like forever, but it probably was just a few seconds.”

When the plane landed, Leeds recalled, she remained on the plane until everyone else had left to avoid running into Trump again.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll and Leeds have done.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

Latest News

FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
The scene at Highland and Walker
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page,...
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
Omaha man accused of trapping roommates in house fire sentenced to prison