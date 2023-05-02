Suspect in Omaha murder found incompetent to stand trial for fifth time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in a 2021 murder has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial for the fifth time in the past year.

At a court appearance Tuesday morning, Ladell Thornton was once again declared mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his landlord and Creighton Baseball Director Chris Gradoville.

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday morning, Sept. 30, 2021, in front of a home in the Omaha neighborhood of Benson. (Omaha Police Department)

Chris Gradoville was found shot to death at a house west of 61st and Pratt in September 2021.

The last time Thornton was found incompetent for trial was March 3, 2023. Before that, he was found incompetent on Jan. 5, 2023, and another prior time on Nov. 2, 2022, and again on Oct. 27, 2022 - which was the first time he was found to be incompetent for trial.

During prior evaluations, a judge found that there is a substantial chance Thornton will become competent within a reasonable amount of time. Thronton is scheduled for another review on July 5.

