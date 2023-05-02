We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

A man turned himself in after a shooting at a Memphis TV station, authorities said. (WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police surrounded an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis on Tuesday after a shooting at a TV station.

WHBQ, a Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

Memphis police say the suspect was taken into custody after 1 p.m.

Police say the armed person was sheltered inside Ubee’s, a hamburger restaurant nearby, for more than an hour until crisis negotiators were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in.

Police say the man wanted to speak with the news team, but ended up firing a shot into glass at the station with an AR-style rifle. It’s unclear if the shot was fired on accident or with malice.

University officials say police were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue were placed on lockdown after the shot was fired.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

Latest News

FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page,...
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
Omaha man accused of trapping roommates in house fire sentenced to prison