School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Sun Valley Boulevard and West O Street on Tuesday.
It appears four to five vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in the crash, which was reported just before 3:30 p.m.
According to Lincoln Public Schools, there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.
A 10/11 reporter on scene said it appears at least one person on scene received medical treatment.
Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.