Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Still breezy Tuesday but it will be warmer!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another morning in the 30s and a few 40s with the potential for some patchy frost for a few of us. Most of us will avoid it and warm a little bit more than Monday. Highs in the mid 60s will be widespread.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Unfortunately the wind will still be pesky today but lighter than the last few days. NNW gusts to 30 mph are likely, especially for our Iowa viewers this afternoon.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

That should be the last of the wind for a while but I expect us to have one more night with the potential for a little frost before we start to really warm. Lows tonight into Wednesday morning will dip into the 30s one last time with the greatest threat for frost likely in the valleys of the Loess Hills in Western Iowa.

Wed AM Lows (WOWT)

After that chilly start Wednesday, we’ll warm with light wind and abundant sunshine. Highs in the 70s are likely Wednesday with a run at 80 in the cards Thursday. Thursday is also the start of several small storm chances that are possible through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

