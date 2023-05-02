We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Still breezy Tuesday but it will be warmer!

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another morning in the 30s and a few 40s with the potential for some patchy frost for a few of us. Most of us will avoid it and warm a little bit more than Monday. Highs in the mid 60s will be widespread.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Unfortunately the wind will still be pesky today but lighter than the last few days. NNW gusts to 30 mph are likely, especially for our Iowa viewers this afternoon.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

That should be the last of the wind for a while but I expect us to have one more night with the potential for a little frost before we start to really warm. Lows tonight into Wednesday morning will dip into the 30s one last time with the greatest threat for frost likely in the valleys of the Loess Hills in Western Iowa.

Wed AM Lows
Wed AM Lows(WOWT)

After that chilly start Wednesday, we’ll warm with light wind and abundant sunshine. Highs in the 70s are likely Wednesday with a run at 80 in the cards Thursday. Thursday is also the start of several small storm chances that are possible through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour
Court documents show more details of Omaha mother allegedly stabbed in the eye by son

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Getting warmer
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A break from the wind on the way
Emily's Monday night forecast
Staying rather windy Monday afternoon