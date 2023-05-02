We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Progress being made at site of Valley sports complex

Progress is being made at the site of the future Valley Sports Complex.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heavy equipment is on-site and work crews have been moving dirt preparing for phase one of the new Valley Sports Complex.

The Elkhorn Athletic Association is making progress. Land outside of Valley along Highway 275 is being graded, and soon, athletic fields will spring up.

“We’re hoping to have six soccer fields up by the fall of this year, and then a quad of baseball/softball fields that will be prepared for the spring of 2024,” said executive director Bruce O’Neel. “We’ve had really good luck with the weather so far holding off on rain so we can get some work done.”

Future phases of development will include multi-purpose fields and more than a half-dozen additional baseball/softball fields, walking trails, and playground areas.

O’Neel says they are also working with a developer to purchase land around the sports complex.

A new sports complex coming to Western Douglas County will hopefully give Valley an economic boost.

“We’re really looking at this as a community, and part of that community is live, work and shop, having some commercial developments in the area, having some living places in the area, both multi-family and single-family,” he said.

“There’s 260 acres there in total, and of the 260 acres, we only need a total of 120 for the sports complex,” he said.

That leaves 140 acres for homes, hotels and businesses -- all of which could be a big economic boost for nearby Valley. Wendy Deane owns a number of businesses downtown and hopes the sports complex will bring new traffic to the downtown streets.

“The influx of people in between ball games, people have time,” Deane said. “We’re close by, so it’s like go into town and do a little shopping, or have a little something to eat.”

Wendy and other business owners in the area are hoping the new complex attracts more people to Valley’s downtown, while organizers of the complex are just trying to keep our kids at home.

“We need more of these places,” O’Neel said. “All of our kids are going to Des Moines, to Tulsa, to Kansas City, they’re going to Sioux Falls, South Dakota -- they’re going to other places to play. Our mission is really about doing this for the kids in the community, so this will be a regional destination based on what we can do for our kids in this area and expanding that to the region.”

Organizers hope to have the project completed within seven to 10 years. Play could begin on some of the fields sometime next year. Phase One is estimated to cost $23 million.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

Latest News

A new sports complex coming to Western Douglas County will hopefully give Valley an economic...
Western Douglas County sports complex taking shape
Progress is being made at the site of the future Valley Sports Complex.
New Valley sports complex making progress
"Honk for Peace" kicked off Omaha 360's annual Harmony Week.
“Honk for Peace” kicks off Harmony Week in Omaha
"Honk for Peace" kicked off Omaha 360's annual Harmony Week.
Omaha 360's Harmony Week spearheaded by "Honk for Peace"