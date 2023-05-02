Omaha woman charged in motorcyclist’s death waives preliminary hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman remains in jail after allegedly crashing into and killing a motorcyclist in March.

Lorena Lara-Diaz, 38, waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. She’s facing charges of manslaughter and refusal to submit to a sobriety test.

Lorena Lara-Diaz (Omaha Police Department)

According to Omaha Police, at 2:20 a.m. on March 25, officers were called to a crash at 26th and L Street involving a 2021 Chevy Silverado and a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The initial crash report stated that the driver of the truck allegedly turned left to the Highway 75 on-ramp and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, 45-year-old Gary Mangiameli, was transported to Bergan Mercy where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say police could smell alcohol on Lara-Diaz after the crash, but she refused a field sobriety test.

Lara-Diaz’s bond remains at $200,000. She has been in jail since her arrest on March 25.

