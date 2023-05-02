Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over 1,500 citations were issued for during an unlicensed vehicle operation conducted by Omaha Police during the month of April.

During that time, 1,117 citations were issued for no valid registration. 271 citations were issued in relation to the city’s wheel tax, and another 334 were issued for no proof of insurance.

Officers issued 454 parking citations and towed 44 cars over the course of the operation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.