We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over 1,500 citations were issued for during an unlicensed vehicle operation conducted by Omaha Police during the month of April.

During that time, 1,117 citations were issued for no valid registration. 271 citations were issued in relation to the city’s wheel tax, and another 334 were issued for no proof of insurance.

Officers issued 454 parking citations and towed 44 cars over the course of the operation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

Latest News

The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to remove Vinny Palermo from the vice...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo stripped of VP title
FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Omaha man accused of trapping roommates in house fire sentenced to prison
Omaha woman charged in motorcyclist’s death waives preliminary hearing