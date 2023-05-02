Omaha Parks: Golfers can tee off again soon at Swigart Golf Course

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Omaha golfers had to endure a week without golf, and the weather wasn’t the reason.

Warren Swigart Golf Course closed for seven days after an errant driver - pardon the pun - nearly drove through the clubhouse.

”We get a lot of carts and cars out on the course. Either they go through a fence, or they’re out to vandalize or do something, but this was strictly an accident. A gentleman had lost his brakes,” City of Omaha Golf Manager Bob Baber said as he walked 6 News through the incident, which happened in the afternoon a week prior. Fortunately, only one employee was in the far side of the building at the time and wasn’t injured.

“(The truck) ended up going through here, going over the curb, hit one of the stones, and then right into the clubhouse,” he pointed out while walking through the scene. “He emerged all the way through the clubhouse, two restrooms, a brick wall.”

The photo of the truck is all we have to see of the immediate aftermath. Due to safety issues, there is no access allowed inside the damaged concessions building itself, but through the windows, the damage can clearly be seen.

As of today, Omaha Police have issued no charges against the driver, whose name was not released. The man was not injured.

After bringing in a temporary building similar to what they used during renovations at Swigart, the course should be ready for golfers and league play Tuesday, Baber said.

“It’s not ideal, but it works, it limits us on our food and beverage items... You can’t have a bunch of vending machines running there because it overheats that little building, he said. “We can get our (point-of-sale) system up and running, we can get the phones up and running, we can get power to it, so we’ll be open most likely by tomorrow at some point.”

For the immediate future, Swigart Golf Course will not have inside restrooms or a full-service concession area.

As for the permanent clubhouse, which just re-opened last year as part of a $250,000 dollar course improvement?

“Kind of back to square one,” Baber said. “We’ll know more once a structural engineer comes out, find out what we can do with the existing building; can we knock this down from an interior wall and build out, or does the whole structure have to go? We don’t know.”

Baber said the telephone number at Swigart is the same, so golfers should call before heading to the course. And he said they will update the status of the course on social media.

What he does know is when this cozy 9-hole, par 27, 1,258-yard course reopens, the greens and fairways will have had a few extra days of rest heading into the summer. And they will be ready for nightly league play this week.

