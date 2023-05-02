We are Local
Omaha man accused of trapping roommates in house fire sentenced to prison

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who allegedly set a house on fire and blocked doors is sentenced to decades behind bars.

Jacob Hansen, 43, was sentenced Tuesday morning to 32-42 years in prison with 267 days time served. He pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree arson and terroristic threat. The arson charge ranged from 30-40 years in prison and the terroristic threat charge ranged from 2-3 years.

Jacob Hansen, 42 at the time of the incident in August 2022
Jacob Hansen, 42 at the time of the incident in August 2022(PHOTO: WOWT)

Hansen was accused in August 2022 of setting a house on fire with his roommates inside and blocking the exit from one roommate’s bedroom door. He also allegedly set fire to a recliner and used it to block another roommate’s door.

