Omaha Farmers Market returns Saturday, celebrates 30 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday marks the opening day of the Omaha Farmers Market in the Old Market. This year it’s celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Starting Saturday, May 6, the Omaha Farmers Market returns weekly to the Old Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Sunday Market will also return weekly starting this Sunday, May 7 at Aksarben Village at 67th and Mercy Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The impact of the Omaha Farmers Market has grown so much over the past 30 years, thanks to the support of our wonderful vendors and the Omaha community,” said Vic Gutman, the Founder and Executive Director of the Omaha Farmers Market.

The weather this Saturday is expected to be great for the Omaha Farmer’s Market, barring the potential for an afternoon thunderstorm. Saturday will see a high of 81 degrees.

According to the Omaha Farmers Market, the market traces back nearly 100 years. Omaha’s “City Market” was at the corner of 11th and Jackson Street in the Old Market, serving as a wholesale market for local grocery stores.

The City Market closed shop in 1964. Then 30 years later in 1994, the Omaha Farmers Market opened up where the City Market once was.

