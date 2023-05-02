We are Local
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo stripped of VP title

The Omaha City Council voted 5-1 to remove him from the vice presidency.
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo has been stripped of his vice president title.
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vinny Palermo remains on the Omaha City Council despite sitting in jail, but is no longer the council’s vice president.

Councilmembers voted 5-1 to remove his title, with Councilwoman Juanita Johnson voting “no.”

“I stand for fairness, equity, and due process,” she said. “Voting yes would be against my moral compass.”

Councilman Palermo, who stands accused of federal fraud and corruption charges, is currently detained in the Saunders County Jail.

“(Palermo’s) not going to be able to perform his duties,” Councilman Brinker Harding said.

Palermo’s attorney told 6 News on Monday that the councilman would not provide a defense Tuesday during the hearing. Many have called on Palermo to resign, but his lawyer said he won’t be doing so.

As of now, Omaha’s Dist. 4 is unrepresented on the City Council. A judge’s decision to detain Palermo until his trial date means his seat will likely remain empty for three months.

Meanwhile, the City Council vice presidency will remain vacant until the next leadership election, set for June 6.

Watch the City Council meeting

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

