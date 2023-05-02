We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mother found guilty of throwing baby in dumpster sentenced

By Natalie Faulkenberry and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD/Gray News) - A New Mexico judge sentenced a woman found guilty of throwing her newborn son into a dumpster to 16 years in prison.

The sentence came down Monday from Judge William Shoobridge, two weeks after a jury convicted Alexis Avila of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse causing great bodily harm in relation to the January 2022 incident.

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued that, despite Alexis Avila’s mental illnesses, the crime was intentional and violent. They said she showed no remorse for her actions until she heard the guilty verdict, KCBD reports.

“Your Honor, what we see here is a pattern of someone who not only is not showing remorse but someone who, in fact, takes deliberate steps in her own recollection of this event to minimize her own role,” said Attorney General Deputy of Prosecution Mark Probasco. “It’s something that was manifest and clear in the video, which was that she was attempting to kill the most innocent life, the most helpless life of her own child.”

The court also heard from the baby’s father, Stephen Astorga, who spoke on his son’s behalf.

“My son, my healthy, my loving and handsome baby boy, he is never going to forget the things you did,” Astorga said. “But for that, I can say that my son will be somebody one day, no matter how much he has already been through.”

Then, it was the defense’s turn.

Domingo Avila, the defendant’s father, spoke on his daughter’s behalf, stating she was raised in a loving home, and he hopes to one day be a part of his grandson’s life.

“I also pray very much that one day we will get the chance to meet our grandson, baby Saul. Your Honor, I ask that you please have mercy on her soul,” Domingo Avila said.

Alexis Avila was the last person to speak in court. During her statement, she cried while apologizing to her son and her family for her actions.

“I regret that I deprived him of having a loving and caring family,” she said. “Yes, he has his dad and his dad’s family, but when my family and I love, we love hard and we love with everything we can. To my family, family is everything to us. My nephews and my niece are everything to myself and my parents.”

The judge announced Alexis Avila’s 16-year prison sentence will be followed by two years of probation. After the sentence was read, he told the mother that no sentence she serves will be harder than the life she has created for herself.

“You have given yourself a life sentence of knowing what you did with your child, and you have also given your son that same life sentence,” Shoobridge said.

Alexis Avila was taken into custody on Monday morning. She will be 34 years old when she is released from prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour
Court documents show more details of Omaha mother allegedly stabbed in the eye by son

Latest News

Authorities say a single-engine plane crashed near Big Bear City Airport in the California...
3 killed when small plane nosedives into California field
The president plans to stress that Congress must take action to avoid default without conditions.
Biden invites McCarthy, other Congressional leaders to discuss debt ceiling
Seersha Sulack, 5, was born with severe combined immunodeficiency. She will soon undergo gene...
5-year-old with ‘bubble baby’ disease set for life-changing treatment
Promising gene therapies for rare diseases have sometimes had trouble getting to market because...
Family hopes gene therapy will help 5-year-old girl with severe immunodeficiency