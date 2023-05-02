We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

“Honk for Peace” kicks off Harmony Week in Omaha

"Honk for Peace" kicked off Omaha 360's annual Harmony Week.
By Brent Weber
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Happy, smiling people just asking for a honk -- it must be time to kick off Harmony Week in Omaha.

Omaha-based nonprofit YouTurn brought its call Monday to end gun violence at the intersection of 34th and Ames, raising their voices -- and hopefully awareness -- when it comes to gun violence and its impact on communities across America.

“It brings attention, a bunch of people standing on the corner with signs screaming through bullhorns, ‘Honk for Peace,’” said James Hunter, YouTurn’s community initiatives director. “It gets their attention and hopefully will make them think and share the message, ‘Stop the shooting and let’s have peace in the community.’”

Honk for Peace is the start of Omaha 360 and the Empowerment Network’s Harmony Week, which includes a variety of community-based events and activities designed to highlight positive alternatives to violence.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head

Latest News

"Honk for Peace" kicked off Omaha 360's annual Harmony Week.
Omaha 360's Harmony Week spearheaded by "Honk for Peace"
The Omaha City Council is expected to discuss potential rezoning plans to make way for a new...
Omaha City Council to discuss plans for potential Costco in west Omaha
The annual Taste of Omaha is being moved to Ralston for its 26th year.
Taste of Omaha moving to Ralston
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston