“Honk for Peace” kicks off Harmony Week in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Happy, smiling people just asking for a honk -- it must be time to kick off Harmony Week in Omaha.

Omaha-based nonprofit YouTurn brought its call Monday to end gun violence at the intersection of 34th and Ames, raising their voices -- and hopefully awareness -- when it comes to gun violence and its impact on communities across America.

“It brings attention, a bunch of people standing on the corner with signs screaming through bullhorns, ‘Honk for Peace,’” said James Hunter, YouTurn’s community initiatives director. “It gets their attention and hopefully will make them think and share the message, ‘Stop the shooting and let’s have peace in the community.’”

Honk for Peace is the start of Omaha 360 and the Empowerment Network’s Harmony Week, which includes a variety of community-based events and activities designed to highlight positive alternatives to violence.

