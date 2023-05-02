Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer and stormier weather on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After several windy days we get some relief tomorrow! Light winds and clear skies allow temperatures to fall fast overnight. Lows will dip to the mid 30s for most but this should be our last very chilly start for a while, potentially for the season.

Lows (wowt)

By Wednesday we make the jump to the 70s and keep the warm up going to 80 on Thursday. This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure pulling in the warmth. This warmth sticks around thanks to a “blocking pattern” that keeps our ridge in place.

Highs (wowt)

The forecast will become a bit unsettled beginning Thursday with spotty AM and evenign storms/showers possible. Daily chances for spotty showers and storms stick around through the weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

