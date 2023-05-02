We are Local
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Ralston

Crews were at the scene of an early morning house fire in Ralston
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Several crews responded to a house fire in the Ralston area Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m. It happened near 88th and Drexel Circle.

6 News crews that were at the scene could see the blaze appeared under control around 5:50 a.m.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

