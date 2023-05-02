Chicken, 2 ducks found safe after kennel falls out of pickup on I-80
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, Neb. (WOWT) - A chicken and a pair of ducks are safe and sound after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Monday afternoon a motorcyclist on I-80 at mile marker 416 near Waverly called in about a kennel that fell out of the back of a pickup truck.
The driver of the truck allegedly didn’t stop and the kennel contained animals.
A trooper arrived and found the kennel had two ducks and a chicken inside, all of which survived the harrowing ordeal.
The Capital Humane Society then arrived and picked up the animals.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.