We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Caden Becker is transferring to Nebraska from Wyoming

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Caden Becker has always seen himself as an offensive player and that’s what he was looking for when he entered the transfer portal. As a player at Wyoming the former quarterback from Skutt Catholic pitched a move to tight end. That happened earlier this offseason but the staff there preferred defensive end. Caden put his name in the portal to see what was potentially out there for him as a tight end/fullback and as it turns out Nebraska was intrigued. The team he’s rooted for since he was about five years old.

The move to Lincoln wasn’t quite that simple though, he reached out and sent the Huskers tape of him at tight end. Nebraska invited him to see a spring practice and less than two weeks later Caden decided to make the move. Becker helped Skutt Catholic make a run to the state semifinals in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head

Latest News

Trey Palmer at Purdue
Palmer, Mathis picked in sixth round, other Huskers sign as undrafted free agents
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) exits the field following their 15-14 loss to...
Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
Fans attend the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament between...
Nebraska volleyball at Memorial Stadium sold out
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium sells out