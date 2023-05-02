Caden Becker is transferring to Nebraska from Wyoming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Caden Becker has always seen himself as an offensive player and that’s what he was looking for when he entered the transfer portal. As a player at Wyoming the former quarterback from Skutt Catholic pitched a move to tight end. That happened earlier this offseason but the staff there preferred defensive end. Caden put his name in the portal to see what was potentially out there for him as a tight end/fullback and as it turns out Nebraska was intrigued. The team he’s rooted for since he was about five years old.

The move to Lincoln wasn’t quite that simple though, he reached out and sent the Huskers tape of him at tight end. Nebraska invited him to see a spring practice and less than two weeks later Caden decided to make the move. Becker helped Skutt Catholic make a run to the state semifinals in 2021.

