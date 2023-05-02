We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

10 Years Ago: Snowy start to a wild May

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this date in 2013 we woke up to a coating of snow on the ground! We totaled 3.1″ official at Eppley Airfield between May 1st and 2nd. 1.2″ fell on the 2nd officially with 1.9″ falling on the 1st before midnight. It was a soggy and cold stretch all the way around.

May Snow 2013
May Snow 2013(WOWT)

May snow isn’t incredibly uncommon with us averaging 0.1″ for the month but those amounts were records for May 1st and 2nd. The 1.9″ total is the record for the most on any May day as well.

May 2 Snow
May 2 Snow(WOWT)
May 2 Snow
May 2 Snow(WOWT)

The crazy part about that May is that by the middle of the month we were setting record highs. Rather notable record highs too. The record high for May 14th was set in 2013 as well when we jumped up to 101°!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
The four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city council member and two...
Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

Latest News

York man arrested for terroristic threats against hospital with AR-15-style rifle
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
NY man in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
The Jonas Brothers will play in Omaha this September.
Jonas Brothers concert tour passing through Omaha
MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
Dog blood donation gives missing dog another chance at life