10 Years Ago: Snowy start to a wild May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this date in 2013 we woke up to a coating of snow on the ground! We totaled 3.1″ official at Eppley Airfield between May 1st and 2nd. 1.2″ fell on the 2nd officially with 1.9″ falling on the 1st before midnight. It was a soggy and cold stretch all the way around.

May Snow 2013 (WOWT)

May snow isn’t incredibly uncommon with us averaging 0.1″ for the month but those amounts were records for May 1st and 2nd. The 1.9″ total is the record for the most on any May day as well.

May 2 Snow (WOWT)

The crazy part about that May is that by the middle of the month we were setting record highs. Rather notable record highs too. The record high for May 14th was set in 2013 as well when we jumped up to 101°!

