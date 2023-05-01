We are Local
White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

