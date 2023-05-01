We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

NBC EXCLUSIVE: U.S. military is tracking another mysterious balloon

The military has determined that it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security, but it’s not clear what it is or whom it belongs to, officials said.
This file photo shows the Chinese spy balloon that flew across parts of the U.S. in early...
This file photo shows the Chinese spy balloon that flew across parts of the U.S. in early February, before being shot down off the Carolina coast.(CNN)
By Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC News) - The U.S. military is tracking a mysterious balloon that flew over American soil, but it’s not clear what it is or whom it belongs to, according to three U.S. officials.

The object flew across portions of Hawaii but did not go over any sensitive areas, the officials said.

The U.S. military has been tracking it since late last week and has determined that it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security and is not communicating signals, one official said.

It’s not clear if it’s a weather balloon or something else, the official said, adding that the U.S. could still shoot it down if it nears land.

The object, which does not appear to have maneuverability, is moving slowly toward Mexico, the officials said.

U.S. officials do not believe the balloon belongs to the Chinese, but they are still working to identify the owner.

MORE: Read the full story & get the latest updates

Copyright 2023 NBC News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head

Latest News

A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders meet at WH May 9
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House