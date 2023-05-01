We are Local
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston

Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return to one of Omaha's oldest parks.
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return to one of Omaha's oldest parks.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Taste of Omaha will go on this year — but not in Omaha.

Instead, this year’s Taste of Omaha will happen at the Granary and the Liberty First Arena in Ralston, event organizers announced Monday morning.

The event has hit some bumps in Omaha in recent months that left questions as to whether the Omaha foodie festival would happen at all this year. After the Omaha City Council denied a liquor license for the Taste of Omaha festival at Elmwood Park this year, organizers told the council the event wouldn’t happen without it.

Alcohol sales will be allowed at the Ralston event. Organizers said it will be just the same as it was in Omaha, with vendors outdoors at both locations — just a short walk from one another.

Sales tax revenue from the event will to the Ralston Community Foundation to help the City of Ralston with its upcoming parks projects, Ralston Mayor Don Groesser said at Monday’s announcement.

Taste of Omaha organizers said they had intended to return the festival to the RiverFront this year but could not do so until next year, when Heartland of America Park is set to reopen.

Organizers said they do intend for the event to return to The RiverFront next year.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

