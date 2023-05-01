Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired near West O and Northwest 28th Streets around 2:47 p.m. The Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation involving narcotics and weapons in the area prior to shots being fired.

According to Ben Houchin, Chief Deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot and wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said at least one Lincoln Police officer and one Nebraska State Patrol trooper fired shots. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

ALERT: Lincoln Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near NW 28th and West O Streets. The call came in just after 2:45 p.m. One suspect with injuries was transported to the hospital. No officers were hurt. Please avoid the area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/q4B8wRnriH — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 1, 2023

