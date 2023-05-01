We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Staying cool and breezy to start the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning in the 30s and 40s as you head out to start the day and the month of May. There could be a little patchy frost for some but it likely won’t be widespread. That chilly morning will turn into a somewhat comfortable afternoon in the 60s.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

While the wind gusts won’t be nearly as strong as they were over the weekend, we’ll still have NNW wind gusts topping out in the 30-35 mph range.

Monday Gusts
Monday Gusts(WOWT)

All this will happen under abundant sunshine too. These same conditions will be with us Tuesday as well with the only difference being a little warmer afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Wednesday may end up being the best day of the week! We’ll end up with plenty of sunshine, very very light wind and highs that can jump into the 70s!

Rain chance return to the area Thursday and last through the weekend. While there are chances each day it definitely won’t be a washout any of the days.

