Portion of Omaha’s Keystone Trail to close throughout May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bikers and runners in Omaha should take note of a month-long closure on a popular trail.

According to Omaha Parks and Recreation, a section of Keystone Trail at Blondo Street was closed on Monday, May 1 so the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District can make storm drainage improvements.

That section of the trail will be closed throughout most of May and will reopen on Wednesday, May 31.

Trail users can still use the stairs on the north side of Blondo Street to leave and get back on the trail. They can then use 85th Street to Western Avenue to Hillside Little League Park to get around the closed section. Omaha Parks says because of the stairs, the recommended detour is not an accessible route.

