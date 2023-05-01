Omaha’s Durham Museum to extend summer hours

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Durham Museum will be open seven days a week this summer.

According to the Durham Museum, during June, July and August, the museum will be open every day of the week and have extended hours.

This summer, the museum will be open:

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum will be closed on Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Also starting June 1, the museum is bringing back $5 admission after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Children 2 years old and younger still get free admission.

The history museum in Omaha’s former Union Station is also anticipated to complete the restoration of its Art Deco ceilings by May 31.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.