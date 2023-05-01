We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse

A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023(Courtesy: Nick Stephens)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city-owned golf course is still closed after a pickup truck smashed into its clubhouse last week.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Warren Swigart Golf Course near 90th and Maple had to close after a pickup truck crashed into the clubhouse. The city said the clubhouse was significantly damaged and was unsafe to operate.

It’s still unclear what caused the truck driver to crash into the clubhouse.

The city says it will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head
A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
Woman arrested after cutting in North Omaha
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game

Latest News

Omaha North High School
Former Omaha North High School security guard found not guilty of child sexual assault
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman assaulted a corrections officer, by biting his face,...
Woman bites corrections officer’s face after transported to jail, police say
The Durham Museum located in downtown Omaha
Omaha’s Durham Museum to extend summer hours
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston