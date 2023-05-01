Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city-owned golf course is still closed after a pickup truck smashed into its clubhouse last week.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Warren Swigart Golf Course near 90th and Maple had to close after a pickup truck crashed into the clubhouse. The city said the clubhouse was significantly damaged and was unsafe to operate.

It’s still unclear what caused the truck driver to crash into the clubhouse.

The city says it will provide updates as they become available.

