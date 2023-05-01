Omaha City Council to hold second hearing for potential West Maple Costco

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha may be one step closer to getting a second Costco.

On Tuesday, May 2, the Omaha City Council is scheduled to have a second rezoning hearing for the Costco planned for 180th and Maple.

People who live nearby have already voiced concern. They cite traffic problems near existing Costco stores, including the one near 120th and Dodge.

Kate Hybner of Omaha says a new Costco isn’t a good fit for the rapidly developing area.

“It’s a good spot, but right in front of a super nice neighborhood, I don’t feel like it would be that pretty,” Hybner said.

A public hearing and vote for the new Costco is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 9.

That’s just one of many projects underway in the area.

West of the proposed Costco, a preschool, a bank, a Burger Detour and high-end townhomes are also going up.

Fleet Farm purchased the land near 183rd and Maple. Company management tells 6 News they do not have a timetable for when construction may start or when a store may open.

Omaha Planning Director David Fanslau tells 6 News he has not received a building permit for Fleet Farm.

