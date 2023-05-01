Offutt Air Force Base to conduct training exercise
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base says a scheduled training exercise will include increased noise and activity later this week.
According to officials, the training exercise will be conducted on Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4.
The exercise will see increased noise and activity, including messages from the Giant Voice both on and off-base in the military housing area in Bellevue.
Offutt says the exercise is routinely scheduled to ensure the ongoing readiness of servicemembers.
