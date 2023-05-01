Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash that occurred at the State Capitol Building on Monday.
According to a tweet from NSP, the driver of the vehicle was experiencing a mental health crisis when they crashed into the State Capitol Building. NSP said the driver had placed a rock on the gas pedal and was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Troopers transported the driver to the hospital to get help.
There were no injuries due to this crash.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.