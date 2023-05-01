We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building

Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building.
Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash at State Capitol Building.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash that occurred at the State Capitol Building on Monday.

According to a tweet from NSP, the driver of the vehicle was experiencing a mental health crisis when they crashed into the State Capitol Building. NSP said the driver had placed a rock on the gas pedal and was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Troopers transported the driver to the hospital to get help.

There were no injuries due to this crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash that occurred at the State Capitol Building on...
The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash that occurred at the State Capitol Building on Monday.(@katewolfe)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return...
Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
A pickup truck smashed into a golf course clubhouse on April 26, 2023
Omaha golf course remains closed after truck crashes into clubhouse
A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule that would limit transgender care
Tonight on 6 News Live at 10: 6 On Your Side investigates after dogs were dumped in a small...
Neighbors caring for abandoned dogs after woman allegedly dumps them
Attorneys for the four defendants in a public corruption case involving an Omaha city...
Attorneys for defendants in public corruption case questioning moves to separate jails
Tonight on 6 News Live at 10: 6 On Your Side investigates after dogs were dumped in a small...
TONIGHT: Dogs dumped in a small SW Iowa town