We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

High school prom dates discuss viral fishing trip

This East Tennessee couple spent their prom night on the lake. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing when they made a big catch.

Luke Lankford and Mary Jo Mattingly like to spend their free time away from school and sports out on the water together.

“I’ve been fishing for my whole life -- basically 17 years,” Lankford said.

He shared his hobby with his girlfriend nearly a year ago and she picked it up along the way.

“I never even touched a pole barely and then he was like, ‘C’mon, kick it into gear!’” she said.

The best trip for the couple, though, may have been when Lankford started the day in a tuxedo and Mattingly in a dress for junior prom.

The two liked prom well enough but decided after an hour to switch things up and go night fishing at Melton Hill Lake.

It didn’t take long before they saw a large fish near the boat. Mattingly reeled in a 7-pound walleye, making it a night to remember.

“Catching the fish was pretty cool. I mean, that’s a pretty cool thing to remember,” she said.

Lankford was the one who cast the reel to catch the walleye, but he gives all the credit to his girlfriend for reeling it in.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head
A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
Woman arrested after cutting in North Omaha
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
On the lake with a young couple who spent prom night fishing
Omaha North High School
Former Omaha North High School security guard found not guilty of child sexual assault
Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce...
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes