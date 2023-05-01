We are Local
Former Omaha North High School security guard found not guilty of child sexual assault

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former security guard at an Omaha high school has been found not guilty of child sexual assault after being arrested in 2021.

Ronald Powell, 53, was facing two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child. The charges were related to an alleged incident that happened in October 2015 when he worked at Omaha North High School as a security guard and involved a girl aged 12-16.

According to court documents, the charges came after the girl began attending college in another state. She accused Powell of the assault in December 2019 and led investigators to alleged evidence of the encounters in December 2020. Powell was later arrested in February 2021.

A mistrial was declared in August 2022 when the state received new evidence involving the alleged victim’s phone with information on it. After it was discovered, Powell’s bond was reduced and his GPS device was removed.

A second trial began on April 18, 2023, and on Thursday, April 27, Powell was found not guilty on both counts against him.

Powell was first hired by Omaha Public Schools in December 2014 as a coach and became a full-time security guard at Omaha North the following March. According to court documents, an OPS official said Powell was fired in August 2016 after repeated violations of the school district’s policy on student interactions and instances of “poor judgment,” such as allegedly taking photographs with students and providing his phone number to two female students.

