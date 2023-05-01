FBI takes over investigation into Omaha ATM skimming incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspects in an ATM skimming incident appear in court.

A skimming device was found at a First National Bank at 84th & Frederick Street last week. Two of the three suspects appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning.

Ciprian Amariutei, 36, is formally charged with five counts of using of scanning device, criminal impersonation and possession of burglar tools.

The FBI says it has taken over the investigation into a skimmer placed at a central Omaha ATM.

Police say Amariutei’s charged with criminal impersonation because he allegedly gave officers two Italian IDs giving a different name and The ID’s did not appear to be legitimate. A DHS Special Agent was called and confirmed his identity as Ciprian Amariutei.

The suspect admitted he was Romanian and was in the country illegally - and was on probation for fraud.

Mona Tataru, 32, is charged with the use of a scanning device, criminal impersonation and possession of a controlled substance. Tataru is also from Romania but it’s unclear if she too was in the U.S. illegally.

Gianluca Ferrer, 36, is facing the same charges as Amariutei.

Both Amariutei and Tataru are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 31. Both have bonds set at $1 million.

An FNBO spokesperson tells 6 news they are contacting customers, issuing new cards and working to refund any fraudulent charges. Those who use FNBO are encouraged to contact them if they notice any suspicious charges.

