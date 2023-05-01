We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A break from the wind on the way

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After several gusty days we are looking ahead to a break from the wind... Tuesday will be breezy. Gusts pick up to near 30mph for the Metro by the early afternoon. The NW wind won’t be as strong as in past days so we’ll begin to warm up more underneath sunny skies. Highs reach for the mid 60s.

Winds Tuesday
Winds Tuesday(wowt)
Highs Tuesday
Highs Tuesday(wowt)

By Wednesday we make the jump tot he 70s and keep the warm up going to 80 on Thursday. This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure pulling in the warmth. This warmth sticks around thanks to a “blocking pattern” that keeps our ridge in place.

Blocking pattern
Blocking pattern(wowt)

The forecast will become a bit unsettled beginning Thursday evening. Daily chances for spotty showers and storms stick around through the weekend.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

