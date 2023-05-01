We are Local
Court documents show more details of Omaha mother allegedly stabbed in the eye by son

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who allegedly stabbed his mother in the eye makes a court appearance and is officially charged.

Devin Murphy, 22, appeared in Douglas County Court Monday afternoon after being arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing his mother in the eye at a West Omaha apartment. He’s facing charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Omaha Police say the stabbing happened around 12:34 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived at the apartment and found a 46-year-old woman with stab a stab wound to the head. She was sent to Bergan Mercy for treatment. Police said Saturday the wound was potentially life-threatening.

New details in the case were released Monday afternoon. According to court documents, the victim was stabbed in the eye.

Devin allegedly told officers that he saw the stabbing happen. Officers then found video that allegedly showed Devin was the only one who entered the home with the victim. He was also allegedly seen on video running out of the apartment just before the victim is seen leaving with a knife protruding from her eye.

A bond of $50,000 has been set for Devin. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

