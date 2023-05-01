Bellevue abortion clinic says medical director’s death won’t stop its mission

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Leroy Carhart would have celebrated his 59th wedding anniversary this summer. His health denied him and his wife, Mary, the celebration.

“In his chest X-ray, they found a liver mass, and it was stage four cholangiocarcinoma, and they gave him six months, and not even two,” said Janine Weatherby, Carhart’s daughter.

Dr. Carhart died on Friday of bile duct cancer. He was 81 years old.

The last few days have been hard on his daughter.

“More than I can say, very,” she said. “Just watching him go downhill so fast, and knowing he has more to give, and he couldn’t.”

Janine told 6 News her family is close — so close that Janine and her husband live with their parents.

“I never left home. I always knew I’d take care of them because they took care of me for a long time,” she said.

Janine said her dad enjoyed spending time with his family and helping those who needed it. She wants people to know, especially his critics, that Dr. Carhart was a husband and father — much more than an abortion doctor.

“He didn’t mind that term whatsoever,” she said. “He took pride in it. But he loved to help people. Whatever you needed, he would be there to help you.”

“I don’t think that really matters to them,” she said of his critics. “I don’t think they really think he’s human or a good person.”

Janine says there were many people who supported her father and his mission to help those who needed his help, and she says that mission will continue.

“One of his doctors that was working for us here has taken over that medical director spot, but it’s still going,” she said. “There’s enough doctors out there and people that want to help and follow in his footsteps. We’re not going anywhere.”

