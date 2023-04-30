Woman arrested after cutting in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a woman after a Sunday morning assault.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 55th and Ames Avenue at 10:38 a.m. Sunday for a cutting incident.

Officers found the injured 46-year-old victim and a witness in the area told police a suspect went inside a nearby home. Officers found the female suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ordella Pappan, and arrested her without incident.

Pappan was booked into Douglas County Corrections for domestic violence felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

