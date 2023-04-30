We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman arrested after cutting in North Omaha

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a woman after a Sunday morning assault.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 55th and Ames Avenue at 10:38 a.m. Sunday for a cutting incident.

Officers found the injured 46-year-old victim and a witness in the area told police a suspect went inside a nearby home. Officers found the female suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ordella Pappan, and arrested her without incident.

Pappan was booked into Douglas County Corrections for domestic violence felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head
Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.
Westroads Mall takes on a new role: bridging e-commerce with brick & mortar
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured 2
59-year-old man lost his life in Ida County, Iowa crash
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game

Latest News

A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
An Omaha beekeeper is warning other hobbyists about foulbrood disease
Omaha beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but windy and cool Sunday
Sunny but windy and cool Sunday