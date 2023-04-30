Palmer, Mathis picked in sixth round, other Huskers sign as undrafted free agents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wide receiver Trey Palmer and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis both had their names called in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, just three picks apart. Mathis was first off the board with the Los Angeles Rams taking the Texas native at 189th overall. In his first and only season in Lincoln, Mathis recorded a career-high 50 tackles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Palmer at 191st overall. In his lone season as a Husker, Palmer set the record for most receiving yards in a single game in program history with 237 yards and also holds the Nebraska record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,043.

A few former Huskers didn’t have their names called during the draft, however, still landed on NFL teams by the end of Saturday. Nebraska captain and tight end Travis Vokolek signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite missing two games this past season, Vokolek set career-highs with 20 receptions, 240 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Edge Garrett Nelson, also a former Nebraska captain, signed with the Miami Dolphins. Nelson forfeited his remaining year of eligibility to enter the draft. In 2022, the junior had team-high nine tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 65 total tackles. Fellow edge rusher Caleb Tannor was also signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets.

