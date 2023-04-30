We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Palmer, Mathis picked in sixth round, other Huskers sign as undrafted free agents

By Grace Boyles
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wide receiver Trey Palmer and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis both had their names called in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, just three picks apart. Mathis was first off the board with the Los Angeles Rams taking the Texas native at 189th overall. In his first and only season in Lincoln, Mathis recorded a career-high 50 tackles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Palmer at 191st overall. In his lone season as a Husker, Palmer set the record for most receiving yards in a single game in program history with 237 yards and also holds the Nebraska record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,043.

A few former Huskers didn’t have their names called during the draft, however, still landed on NFL teams by the end of Saturday. Nebraska captain and tight end Travis Vokolek signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite missing two games this past season, Vokolek set career-highs with 20 receptions, 240 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Edge Garrett Nelson, also a former Nebraska captain, signed with the Miami Dolphins. Nelson forfeited his remaining year of eligibility to enter the draft. In 2022, the junior had team-high nine tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 65 total tackles. Fellow edge rusher Caleb Tannor was also signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.
Westroads Mall takes on a new role: bridging e-commerce with brick & mortar
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
An arrest has been made in a string of northwest Omaha plywood thefts.
Arrest made in plywood thefts from Omaha area construction sites
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, all other suspects ordered to remain detained
Dr. Leroy Carhart, Nebraska abortion doctor, dead at 81
Dr. Leroy Carhart, prominent Nebraska abortion doctor dies at 81

Latest News

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) exits the field following their 15-14 loss to...
Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
Fans attend the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament between...
Nebraska volleyball at Memorial Stadium sold out
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium sells out
Haymarket Park
South Dakota State beats Huskers for first time since 1971